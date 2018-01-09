Simon Coveney to visit Israel and Palestine to meet senior executives

The Foreign Affairs Minister will visit Israel and Palestine over the next two days, where he will meet with senior representatives.

Simon Coveney says the Middle East peace process is a priority for the Irish government, and that he will use the trip to express Ireland's concerns about the continuing occupation of Palestine.

There have been protests in the region in recent weeks over President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Fatin Al-Tamimi from the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign wants Minister Coveney to stand firm on that issue.

He said: "I would like him to reaffirm the Irish position on Jerusalem and (refuse) Trump's legal recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel."

- Digital Desk