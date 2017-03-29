Shannon Airport confirms cost cutting plans including voluntary redundancy scheme

Shannon Airport has confirmed it proposes to introduce a voluntary redundancy scheme as one of a number measures to help reduce costs.

The airport says the savings will be reinvested in a five-year/€44m development programme that includes a €15m upgrade of the airport’s runway this summer.

Staff were informed of the proposals at a meeting yesterday while an airport spokesperson has confirmed that a range of measures are being considered.

These include the realignment of Shannon Airport from a full-time Category 9 to a flexible Category 9 service. This would mean the airport would no longer facilitate aircraft of a certain size.

An airport spokesperson confirmed management are proposing a Voluntary Early Retirement Scheme to employees over the age of 55 years as at 1st January 2017.

"We are also seeking to agree a redeployment programme for a number of business areas. We also require a number of measures which are vital to ensure we meet the needs of the business in the most cost effective manner. Among them are roster and shift changes, and work practice changes and efficiencies,” Shannon Group has confirmed.

"Shannon Group is committed to developing and investing in our airport and what the Group is proposing are measures to manage its business more efficiently to enable reinvestment back into the Airport,” the spokesperson added.

"We have commenced discussions on proposals to operate to optimal manning levels to meet the needs of our airline customers,” the airport added.