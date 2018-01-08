Shane Ross undecided on Eighth amendment position

Shane Ross says he has not decided what position he will support when the cabinet debates abortion this week.

Ministers are due to consider the recommendations of the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth amendment.

It said there should be abortion without restriction for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says he is still deciding whether to support the recommendation or not.

"I will make a decision on that very shortly, I am reading the report on that at the moment," Minister Ross said.

"I will be discussing it before I say anything about it with my Independent Alliance colleagues because we have not met since but we will be meeting in the next few days."

When asked whether the Independent Alliance would share a united view on the issue, Minister Ross said that he didn’t think so.

"We will discuss the view we are going to take.

"But certainly on issues of that sort we are perfectly happy for people to act according to their own conscience."