Seven parks across Ireland awarded Green Flag awards
20/07/2017 - 12:15:57Back to Ireland Home
Seven parks including Stephen's Green in Dublin and Garinish Island in Cork have been given Green Flag awards for 2017.
Derrynane Historic Park and the Irish National War Memorial Gardens have also been honoured for their well kept spaces.
The Office of Public Works judges in eight different areas including cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.
The seven parks are:
- St. Stephen's Park
- Castletown Demesne
- Derrunane Historic Park
- Garinish Island
- Grangegorman Military Cemetry
- Irish National War Memorial Gardens
- Phoenix Park
Join the conversation - comment here