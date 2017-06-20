Seven Dublin buildings served with fire safety notices this year

Seven residential buildings in Dublin have been served with fire safety notices this year.

A quarter of the 80 notices issued in the last four years are still active and the subject of a legal enforcement action.

Problems can range from needing to install smoke detectors, to carrying out serious structural works.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it only issues the notices if there is a serious risk to life in the case of a blaze.

