Seven Dublin buildings served with fire safety notices this year
20/06/2017
Seven residential buildings in Dublin have been served with fire safety notices this year.
A quarter of the 80 notices issued in the last four years are still active and the subject of a legal enforcement action.
Problems can range from needing to install smoke detectors, to carrying out serious structural works.
Dublin Fire Brigade said it only issues the notices if there is a serious risk to life in the case of a blaze.
