Seriously injured man evacuated from Russian fishing vessel near Kerry Head

The Shannon based Coast Guard rescue helicopter has tonight evacuated a seriously injured crewman from a large Russian fishing vessel, 140 miles west of Kerry Head.

The operation was coordinated by the Marine Rescue Centre in Valentia and supported by the Naval ship LÉ Róisín.

Crew members from the Naval patrol went on board the vessel and assisted with the evacuation, in dangerous weather conditions.

Weather conditions in the area for helicopter operations were difficult, bordering on marginal for such operations with a strong West South West swell and winds gusting in excess of 35mph.

The helicopter is currently routing to University Hospital Limerick, to arrive before 7:30pm, following an essential fuel stopover at Kerry airport.