Senator calls for tighter pet controls

A senator who wants to bring in DNA testing for dog dirt has said we need to tighten our pet control laws.

Fianna Fáil's Catherine Ardagh wants tougher rules for fouling in public places and noise pollution from barking.

The issue has been discussed again this week by the Oireachtas Petitions Committee.

"If your child was blinded by your neighbour's dog, obviously it's very difficult to prove your neighbour's dog caused your child's blindness," Senator Ardagh said.

"If the legislation goes out we're going to have the science. DNA testing has been done when you look at kennels and pedigree dogs, so it is not beyond the realms,"she added.