Security expert: Ireland's counter-terrorism preparation 'grossly negligent'

A security expert has warned that we are hugely under-prepared for a terrorist attack.

Former Lieutenant Colonel Michael Murphy says we are lacking intelligence structures and our security systems would not be able to adequately cope.

He has made a number of suggestions, including removing the responsibility for state security from the Garda Commissioner and establishing a separate civilian intelligence agency.

Speaking at the MacGill Summer School, the security expert said we do not need to wait until there is an attack to figure out where we are failing.

"It will not take them very long to come to the conclusion that this State's counter-terrorism preparation was grossly negligent," he said.

"Our current intelligence structures are not fit for purpose.

"Not alone does this put the lives of our people at risk, but also those of our close neighbour in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe."