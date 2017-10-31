Security alert ongoing in Belfast after suspected bomb threat

A security alert is continuing in Belfast this morning after a suspected bomb threat.

A number of homes have been evacuated in the Bell Steel Road and Pantridge Road area.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday it was reported police were dealing with the issue.

The PSNI have asked that if anyone noticed any suspicious activity to contact police. They also warned last night that if a member of the public comes across a suspicious device they should not touch it and call the police immediately.

The situation is ongoing.