Search resumes for man feared to have entered water in Galway city

A search is resuming this morning for a man who is feared to have entered the water in Galway city.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am yesterday after reports that a man had entered the River Corrib at Quincentenary Bridge.

The Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí, fire service and ambulance service are all involved in the operation.

They are joined by the Coastguard's Costello Lifeboat and the Civil Defence.