Search resumes for fisherman missing off north Dublin coast

A search operation has resumed for a missing crewman off the coast of Dublin.

It comes after a small fishing vessel sank near Skerries yesterday afternoon, with two people on board.

The Irish Naval Vessel the LE Niamh, RNLI lifeboats, local fishing trawlers and a number of Irish Coastguard helicopter units are all on scene this morning.

A second man was taken to hospital after he was recovered from the water. He was said to be conscious when he was brought ashore about half an hour after the alarm was raised at lunchtime yesterday.

The men were believed to be on a small local vessel involved in razor fishing. The vessel went down about 100m from Skerries harbour in north Dublin.

It is understood a doctor and an advanced paramedic were on the scene when the rescued fisherman was taken from the water. He was treated on the shore before being taken away in an ambulance.

The Garda Water Unit was later dispatched to the scene.

Others taking part in the mission included the Navy vessel LE Niamh and the Air Corps' Casa maritime patrol aircraft.