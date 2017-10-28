Sean Kelly working towards ending clock changes

Clocks go back one hour tonight but there’s a growing consensus across the EU that the system should be changed.

Some MEPs have been mounting a campaign for the last three years, despite resistance on the proposals from the European Commission.

Sean Kelly MEP says that the more colleagues who come around to the idea of eternal Summer Time, the harder it'll be to ignore their wishes.

He thinks that day is coming.

“They want no change during the year, to have the same time right throughout the year,” explained Kelly.

“We’re now looking at how we can put pressure on the Commission to come forward with a proposal that would be acceptable and applicable right across the European Union, so we wouldn’t have any clock change from one end of the year to the other.”