Santa comes early as two lucky Euromillions players scoop €500,000 each

Santa has come early for lotto players in Limerick and Dublin.

Two lucky Euromillions players have won €500,000 each just two days before Christmas.

The winning tickets were sold in the Tesco store on the Limerick Road in Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and in Donnybrook Fair, New Street, Malahide, Co. Dublin.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 4, 6, 22, 30 and 48.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: “What a year it has been for our EuroMillion Plus players. Last night’s wins brings to 31 the total number of €500,000 EuroMillions Plus wins in 2017. We are delighted that this will be such a special Christmas for two of our players.”

“We are advising the lucky winners to mind their tickets safely and we look forward to seeing them in our Winners Room when we are open again from December 28th.”

National Lottery appeals to Meath players to check their tickets as time runs out to claim a €500,000 EuroMillions plus prize from September

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne.

“The holder of this ticket has until close of business on December 28th to claim their prize. We are urging all players in Meath to check their tickets to be sure they are not losing out on this magnificent prize.”