Rose of Tralee arrives in Kolkata ahead of first volunteering trip
29/10/2017 - 11:33:34
Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne has arrived in Kolkata ahead of her volunteering trip.
It's the Offaly native's first overseas trip since taking the crown in August.
She will spend the week volunteering with The HOPE Foundation working with children living on the streets and in the slums of India.
The junior doctor is the eighth Rose of Tralee to be announced as an Ambassador for Irish charity.
