Road fatalities on decrease but number of cyclists killed doubles

There has been a decrease in the number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year.

According to the latest Gardai figures 77 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents compared with 87 for the same time in 2016.

The figures show, however, that the number of cyclists killed in collisions rose from 5 to 10.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn asked road users to realise the road was a shared space and to use that space safely.

The figures show that highest number of road deaths occurred in Dublin (13) followed by Cork, Mayo and Meath which had 7 each.

There was only one road death in Sligo, Wicklow and Waterford with none at all in Leitrim, Roscommon, Laois, Longford, Wexford and Westmeath.