RNLI Lifeboat rescues four people off Cork coast

Four people have been rescued off the Cork coast after they got into difficulty today.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat was called out shortly before 11.30am to aid a 14 foot pleasure boat off Harbour View.

Strong winds were blowing the boat towards the coast line and they also encountered engine problems.

The Lifeboat reached the stricken vessel within 15 mins and secured a tow line to bring them back to harbour.

