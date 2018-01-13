Risk of flooding with heavy rain this morning

Heavy rain could bring flooding in some parts of the country this morning.

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the west, south-west and south-east with up to 50 millimetres of rain due in the worst-affected areas.

The highest accumulations are expected to be in Cork and Kerry.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says motorists need to watch out for potential dangers:

"The big risks in conditions like this are on high-speed routes like motorways and dual-carriageways is the danger of aquaplaning - that's where the tires lose complete contact with the road and you skid on the surface of the water," he said.

"The other danger is on local roads, back roads, where you could have dips in the road that could flood. The most important thing to do is not to drive through flooded roads," he added.