Revenue officers seize vehicles and contraband tobacco in Cork

Revenue Officers have seized contraband tobacco products and vehicles in Fermoy and Cork city, it has emerged.

On Tuesday of last week, Revenue officers, assisted by members gardai and Revenue’s detector dog Harvey, seized 2kgs of RYO Marlboro Light tobacco, 4 litres of illicit spirits and a saloon car in Fermoy, Co Cork.

In a follow-up search of a house in Cork city, Revenue officers seized 3,360 contraband cigarettes branded L&M.

A Lithuanian man in his 30s was questioned and a prosecution file is being prepared.

Yesterday evening, Revenue officers controlled a commercial vehicle at a carpark on the Kinsale Road in Cork City, and seized 2.5kgs Amber Leaf RYO tobacco.

The vehicle was also seized.

An Irish man in his 20s was questioned and a prosecution file is being prepared.

The total value of the tobacco products seized was €4,200 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €3,300.