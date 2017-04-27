Retired mental health nurse collects second Lotto prize in 10 years

A Tipperary woman has collected her second Lotto cheque in 10 years today.

Margaret Egan collected a cheque for €45,742 from National Lottery headquarters, almost exactly 10 years to the day after she scooped €12,000 on the Lotto draw.

Margaret, from Ardfinnan, has also had small wins of €45 and €20 in the last month.

Margaret said: "There was definitely something in the air for me this month. I had a feeling that I was going to strike something big after my small wins."

She bought her winning ticket from Flynn’s XL Store in Ardfinnan. The shop owner, Martina Flynn, is a cousin of Margaret’s husband Martin.

The retired Assistant Director of Nursing with the South Tipperary Mental Health Services visited the National Lottery headquarters to claim her win with Martin, her daughter Elaine, and nine-year-old granddaughter Kate.

Margaret revealed when she won 10 years ago she had the ticket in her bag for three weeks before realising she had hit a windfall.

It was Tuesday of this week before she realised she had scored again.

She said: "I checked the ticket in Dunne’s stores and a message came up to check with the National Lottery. When I got home I checked my numbers online. I was thrilled."

Margaret’s win 10 years ago came at the right time, just weeks before her son Mark’s wedding.

She said has no plans for this win, saying: "It is lovely to have this as a cushion. We will wait and see."