'Rest well our friend': Limerick man Willie Lynch remembered at funeral

The funeral of Limerick man Willie Lynch has heard a double sword of grief has pierced the heart of his family.

A community came together at St. Joseph's Church in Ballybrown this morning for the funeral of Willie Lynch.

The 35-year-old was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry last Saturday.

His brother, 29-year-old Gerard Lynch, has been charged with his murder.

Many of those attending today wore the jersey of the 35 year-old's favourite football team, Liverpool, or t-shirts of his favourite band Bon Jovi.

Symbols of Willie's life were brought to the alter, a hurley and a football team photo, a Bon Jovi DVD, a Liverpool jersey and a pool cue.

Parish priest, Fr Michael Cussen said Willie's family wants his brother Gerard to also be remembered today, in a special way, saying "a double sword of grief has pierced" the heart of the family.

Willie's friend Brian Barry described him as a character who created a lifetime of memories in such a short space of time.

"I don't think words can describe how much he is missed by all of us but dear Willie, this isn't goodbye," he said.

"See you later, rest well our friend and remember you will never walk alone," he added.