Research shows nearly a quarter of all road traffic deaths are work-related
21/03/2017 - 11:50:10Back to Ireland Home
Nearly a quarter of all road traffic deaths are work-related, according to a new health and safety report.
But a breakdown of the figures shows 85% of those killed in these type of accidents are bystanders.
Researchers from UCD got their results by analysing coroner records between 2008 and 2011.
Their report has identified key groups at risk including those who are driving for work, and those who work on the side of the road.
Join the conversation - comment here