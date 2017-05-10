Report reveals pay bonuses for 200 RTÉ bosses despite plans to increase licence fee and cut 300 jobs

More than 200 RTÉ bosses received pay bonuses last year, amid plans to cut 300 jobs at the State broadcaster.

Details, released under a Freedom of Information request to Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys, revealed that senior managers got up to €1,000 each in performance-related pay hikes. RTÉ is refusing to outline the exact costs involved.

The pay awards were granted despite moves to slash hundreds of jobs and increase the TV licence fee as part of a plan to secure the station's financial viability.

Senator Humphreys says it is time for the broadcaster to become more transparent.

"They tried to close last year the production of children's television," he said.

"They're looking for an increase in licence fee, they're looking for millions to be ring-fenced for a drama fund - at the same time they're paying performance-related bonuses to their managers and are refusing to give out the level of those performance-related bonuses.

"So I think there's an onus on politicians to ensure the taxpayer's money is being spent in the best manner."