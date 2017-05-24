Report finds high level of risk-taking by farmers on their farms

Farmers are being urged to make farm safety a bigger priority.

It comes after a study showed high levels of risk-taking by farmers as they go about their work.

One-in-four farmers admit they do not wear basic safety gear like high-vis vests or ear defenders while working.

Up to 27% said they tackle dangerous jobs on their own, rather than seeking help - despite the finding that failing to ask for help with difficult tasks is the number one risk factor on Irish farms.