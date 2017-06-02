Rent supplement for young people decreases while youth homelessness increases - TD

A TD has highlighted the struggles of many young people who cannot afford to rent.

Deputy Tommy Broughan has called on the Government to increase supports for young people at risk of homelessness, saying there has been a 78% increase in homelessness in the 18-24 year old cohort.

Between 2014 and 2017, the number of homeless people in the 18 to 24 age group rose from 436 to 783. A total of 549 of these young adults were based in Dublin.

"Rents are increasing, supply of rental homes are decreasing, homelessness in this vulnerable cohort is increasing and rates of that same cohort in receipt of Rent Supplement is decreasing," said Deputy Broughan

"It seems clear to me that there is a direct correlation here between the supports available to young people and the increase in homelessness.

"With almost 3,000 children living in hotel rooms and almost 1,000 18-24 year olds experiencing homelessness, one must ask why Fine Gael is targeting young, vulnerable people.

"Why does the State continue to let down the young people of Ireland? It is unacceptable.”

Leo Varadkar says his department is working to address these figures.

“I can assure the Deputy that there is ongoing engagement between my Department and the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government in relation to ongoing supports for those in or facing homelessness, including the ongoing transfer of rent supplement recipients to the HAP scheme which is now available throughout the country,” he said Leo Varadkar.