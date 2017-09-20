Remaining charges against Jobstown protesters 'set to be dropped'

Charges against five men in connection with the Jobstown protest are set to be dropped.

The men's solicitor said he had received a letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions confirming the decision.

The case is next due before the courts on October 3rd.

Earlier this year, six other protesters including Deputy Paul Murphy were acquitted of all charges of false imprisonment.

A teenager was the only person convicted in relation to the case.

Deputy Murphy has repeated his call for an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the prosecutions.