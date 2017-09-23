Red C poll sees two main parties make gains

Fine Gael is showing a four-point lead over Fianna Fáil in the latest opinion poll.

The Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post puts Leo Varadkar's party on 30 points, up 3% since July.

It is the second poll within in a week and this Red C research for the SBP puts the support of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil up since its last poll in July.

It has Fine Gael on 30% up 3%, Fianna Fáil on 26% up 2% while Sinn Féin is on 16% down 2%.

Independents are on 10% up 2%, Labour is on 5% down 1%, Solidarity/People Before Profit stay on 4%, the Independent Alliance is down 2% to 2%, the Social Democrat Party is up 2% to 4%, Greens are down 2% to 2% and Renua is on 1% down 2%.

This poll was taken on Monday to Friday this week and Fianna Fáil members nervous about last Sunday's poll that showed them behind 8% will find some relief in the 4% gap today.

For Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar it is the first time the party has hit 30% in a Red C poll since before the last election.