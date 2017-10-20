Rail strike looms as WRC talks collapse

There could be industrial action at Irish Rail after last night's collapse of talks at the WRC.

Management say they offered a 1.75% pay rise, "to be facilitated by measures including performance management, absenteeism management, revisions to redeployment policy and payroll".

The offer was rejected by the unions, who are demanding a no-strings-attached increase.

Unions had previously threatened industrial action.

"Despite the best efforts of the WRC, Irish Rail senior management have once again demonstrated their total disdain for their own staff and those that rely on Irish Rail services," an Iarnrod Éireann Trade Union Group statement read.

"We have spent the last 12 hours engaging in what we understood to be last-ditch efforts to produce a proposal on pay which could be presented to our members, and in so doing stave off what we consider to be unnecessary industrial action.

"Such action will discommode tens of thousands of commuters over the coming weeks, in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

"We had forewarned the company in advance of today’s discussions that those that appeared at the WRC on behalf of Irish Rail should be able to come to the table with a clear mandate to negotiate.

"Regrettably, once again we have experienced the situation where those outside of the negotiating process has undermined and sabotaged any prospects of concluding settlement proposals and we would call into question the CEO’s role in this debacle.

"Consequently, trade unions will now proceed to conclude and count their respective ballots ,with announcements tomorrow afternoon on the details relating to the anticipated roll-out on the industrial action/strike action across the rail network in the coming weeks."

Management at Iarnród Éireann expressed their disappointment at the outcome, calling on unions to engage in further talks.

"As these talks follows a referral by the Labour Court, it should be remembered that this referral stated that should the parties not reach agreement, any outstanding issues should be referred back to the Labour Court," a statement read.

"Therefore, Iarnród Éireann urges its trade unions to complete this process and refer the outstanding issues to the Labour Court, rather than balloting for or threatening industrial action.

"Any threatened industrial action will only further worsen our financial position, weakening our ability to improve employees’ earnings, and most importantly will cause uncertainty and disruption to our customers’ travel plans."