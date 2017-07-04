Puppies and dogs seized at Dublin Port
Five puppies and five dogs have been seized today at Dublin Port.
Revenue Officers seized the animals after stopping two men who were getting off of a ferry from Holyhead.
The men, who were both Irish and in their 50s, were driving a van and pulling a horsebox with the animals inside.
The men did not have pet passports for the puppies and dogs.
A follow up investigation is now in progress.
The Pomeranian and Spaniel type dogs are in the care of the DSPCA.
