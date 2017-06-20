Public urged to 'Save Your Breath' during COPD awareness week
This week is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) awareness week.
It is estimated that half a million Irish people are living with both diagnosed and undiagnosed COPD - a collective name for two main lung conditions.
It is the fourth most common cause of death in Ireland.
The Irish Pharmacy Union and COPD Support Ireland has launched a campaign - Save Your Breath - to offer advice and support to these people.
IPU President Daragh Connolly outlined the signs and symptoms people should be aware of.
"It's a good idea if you're suffering from ongoing symptoms - that means it's hard for you to breathe or you don't feel that you're getting full value for each breath you take, that you talk to your pharmacist and say: 'Look, this is maybe the second or the third time that I've had to get something over the counter to actually counteract this'."
