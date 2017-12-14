Public order concerns as woman charged in relation to Dublin shooting that injured three, including baby

A 23-year-old woman has appeared in court charged in connection with a shooting in west Dublin on Monday.

A mother, her eight-month-old baby and a teenage boy were all injured in the shooting in Mulhuddart.

Twenty-three-year-old Charlene Donovan formerly of Parslickstown Gardens, Dublin 15, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

The court heard she is charged with the possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, and that she made no reply after the charge was put to her at Blanchardstown Garda Station last night..

She was remanded in custody for a bail application at a later date. The judge ordered that date should not be revealed for security reasons after he heard there are concerns there would be public order problems.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting.

Yesterday evening, Charlene Donavan’s father also appeared in court charged as part of the investigation.

Forty-eight-year-old Dan Donovan was accused of possessing a firearm and making a threat to kill.

The court heard it would be alleged the Donovan family is involved in an ongoing feud with another family.

The father of 15 was remanded in custody with consent to bail.