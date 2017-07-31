Public asked if property tax should be varied in Dublin city

Dublin City Council has invited submissions from the public and interested parties on whether they think the Local Property Tax (LPT) should be varied in Dublin city.

Section 20 of the Finance (Local Property Tax) Act 2012 allows the Elected Members of Dublin City Council to vary the LPT rate by plus or minus 15%.

The council must ask the public for their views on this and take these views into account before making a decision.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the public consultation process can take the online survey from today until to 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 30.

Kathy Quinn, Head of Finance with Dublin City Council, says “Local Authorities can vary the LPT. Revenue from this tax supports local services such as parks, libraries and street cleaning that Dublin City Council provides. Any decision to vary this is very important so we are asking the public for their views. These views will inform whatever decision is taken.”

All submissions received will inform a chief executive’s report which Dublin City Council will present to the elected members on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.