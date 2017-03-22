PSNI officers 'incredibly lucky' to avoid death after explosion on day of Martin McGuinness' death

Police officers in the North have been targeted in an explosive attack.

A device exploded near a police patrol in Strabane, Co Tyrone last night, the PSNI said.

The finger of suspicion will again point to dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

The murder bid happened on the same day Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness died.

PSNI superintendent Gordon McCalmont said it was "incredibly lucky" no one was killed.

"At this time our assessment is that a device exploded while police were on patrol in the area of Townsend Street shortly after 8.30pm.

"The investigation is at an early stage and we have had to ask some residents to leave their homes while we carry out our inquiries.

"While we are unable to go into specifics of the incident at this stage, I am confident in saying that we are incredibly lucky that the lives of officers and other members of the community were not lost last night.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of local residents while we carry out our inquiries and would appeal for anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area to contact us."