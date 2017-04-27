Prison officers demand harsher punishments for assaults on staff

Prison officers want harsher punishments for inmates who attack staff.

The issue is up for discussion at their annual conference in Galway today, where the Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has called the situation "unacceptable".

There is mounting concern as the latest stats show assaults at the women's jail Dóchas went up five-fold in just one year between 2015 and 2016.

Minister Fitzgerald has promised the rigours of the law must apply to offenders.

"Assaults on prison officers are absolutely unacceptable and will not tolerated," she said.

"I recognise you work in a dangerous environment and your safety is of paramount important.

"The rigours of the law must apply where assaults are concerned and sanctions must be implemented. In examining the legislation In this area I will take this into account."

President of the Prison Officers Association Stephen Delaney said that, at the moment, there is little deterrent for prisoners in place.

"He is probably locked up behind a door for a number of nights," he said.

"Unfortunately, that's not much of a deterrent, bearing in mind that in that cell, you could have a television, a radio, a kettle etc.

"So the reality is, for our people on the ground, there's no deterrent in the event of an assault being perpetrated on our staff."