Prison officer arrested in drugs supply probe

A prison officer suspected of supplying drugs has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

The 50-year-old is also under suspicion of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property, police said.

The officer was detained at high security Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim.

Four others were also arrested on Tuesday in counties Antrim and Down.

A director at the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, said: "I welcome the result of today's joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and would take this opportunity to reiterate the zero tolerance drugs policy which operates within Northern Ireland's prisons."

Detectives searched three properties in the greater Belfast area and Kinallen in Co Down and seized £10,000 cash, a quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs and several mobile phones.

The detained prison officer has been taken to a Belfast city centre police station for questioning.

A PSNI statement said: "A 50-year-old prison officer was arrested this morning at Maghaberry Prison on suspicion of conveyancing prohibited articles into a prison, misconduct in public office, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A Drugs following a joint operation with the Prison Service."

PSNI's head of reactive and organised crime, chief superintendent Tim Mairs, added: "This operation is a good example of how collaborative working can disrupt crime and also demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe by removing harmful drugs from society."