President Higgins arrives in Cuba for official state visit
President Higgins has arrived in Havana, Cuba for an official state visit where he is due to meet with President Raul Castro.
It is the final leg of his 3-country visit to South America.
President Higgins is the first Irish head of state to visit Cuba while in office. Later tonight, he is due to have a private dinner with Raul Castro at the Palace of the Revolution, after laying a wreath in an official ceremony.
The president will tomorrow is a special guest at the Havana International book club which will also be attended by several renowned Irish authors including Colm Tobin and Joseph O’Connor.
A spokesperson for President Higgins said the visit is an opportunity for Ireland and Cuba to set a course for a deeper and more focused relationship.
It is also seen by the Cuban government as a route to deeper relations with the EU.
