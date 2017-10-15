Position held by murdered Garda Tony Golden remains unfilled, report

The post held by murdered Garda Tony Golden has still not been filled - two years after his death.

Mr Golden had warned that a 14% decrease in Garda personnel in the Omeath area between 2009 and 2013, despite population increases in the area, was impacting services.

Tony Golden's coffin

Garda Golden was unarmed when he was shot dead by Adrian Crevin-Mackin when following up on a domestic violence complaint.

The Irish Mail on Sunday report today that the number of Gardai at the Omeath station in Co Louth remains at three since his death.