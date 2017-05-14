Poll finds more than three-quarters for abortion when pregancy threatens woman's health

More than three out of four voters support making abortion available where a woman's future health could be damaged by a pregnancy, according to a new survey.

The poll found that 75% say terminations should be allowed in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll for today's Sunday Times found 60% were opposed to unrestricted access to abortion services.

The survey also found that 73% said abortion should be allowed in cases of rape.

An Oireachtas committee will shortly begin its review of the Citizens' Assembly report on the issue.

A 64% majority of the citizens recommended there should be no restrictions on abortion.