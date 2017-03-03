Poll finds more people in favour of amending 8th amendment than repealing it

A new poll on abortion shows that more people favour reforming our "right to life" laws than scrapping them altogether.

The survey in today's Irish Times claims that just 28% of voters want to repeal the 8th amendment of the constitution so the Dáil is given power to legislate for abortion.

However, 38% would like to see the amendment replaced with another giving greater access to terminations.

Some 16% say the 8th should not be repealed, with 18% responding "don't know".

Some 1,200 voters over the age of 18 were asked their opinions on abortion in face-to-face interviews on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The Citizen's Assembly to consider the issue meets again this weekend.