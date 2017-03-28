Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Belfast

Police in the North are appealing for information in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Belfast.

It is understood the alleged incident happened near the Agincourt area of the city on Tuesday March 21.

Detectives particularly want to speak to a man who was in a pub in the Ann Street area from 7.30pm in the evening on the day in question.

He is described as being 6 foot tall and of average build with a shaved head and was wearing a grey hooded top, a jacket and jeans and spoke with a North American accent.