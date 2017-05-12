Police hunt kidnappers who poured boiling water over man in Belfast
A man had boiling water poured over him after he was kidnapped in north Belfast, police said.
He sustained burns to his hand and back.
The 30-year-old was walking on Denmark Street early Friday morning when he was attacked, bundled into a car and driven to an address where he was further assaulted.
He sustained cuts and bruises to his head and body.
Detectives appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
