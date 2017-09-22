Plans unveiled for new Dublin suburb

Dublin's planned new suburb, Clonburris, will be about the size of Balbriggan, and have eight schools and two train stations, it was revealed today.

The new town will be built south of its most recently created suburb - Adamstown.

South Dublin County Council has revealed it will have almost 8,500 homes supporting a population of 21,000 people.

It will be made up of three mini urban centres, Clonburris, Kishoge and Adamstown south.

There will be four primary and four secondary schools, shops and services and 90 hectares of parks and squares.

Lucan residents have been calling for years the empty Kishogue train station to open - under these plans trains will once again stop there. The Fonthill stop will also service the town.

Unused land near Kishogue Train station, near Adamstown and Clonburris. Pic: Google Maps.

The National Transport Authority says a high frequency circular bus route will link Clonburris with Tallaght, Blanchardstown and the Luas.