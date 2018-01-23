Plans to resolve housing and homeless crisis formulated at conference today

Plans to resolve the homelessness and housing crisis will be formulated at a conference today.

Politicians, charities and housing experts will gather to discuss the fact that there was a 17% rise in families in emergency accommodation last year.

The government announced housing measures yesterday including low interest mortgages and affordable rental and purchase schemes.

Spokesperson for the Simon Community, Niamh Randall says today provides a chance for others to find solutions.

She said: "I think it is very clear that we must solve this issue.

"It is having a huge impact - with almost 9,000 people trapped in emergency accommodation, 90,000 people on the social housing waiting list, huge pressure on the private rental sector and we don’t even know the number of people who are hidden homeless."