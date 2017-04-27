Plans for four large solar farms in three counties to be unveiled today

New plans for four large solar farms in the Midlands will be unveiled later today.

If approved, the Bord na Mona and ESB projects in Kildare, Offaly and Roscommon could generate enough electricity to power 150,000 homes.

Minister Denis Naughten will officially launch the plans this afternoon.

John Reilly of Powergen says subsidies will be needed to get the projects off the ground.

"Ireland, as you know, has a target to generate up to 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2020," he said.

"The recent EPA report shows that we're struggling to meet those targets.

"So the Government has been looking at what the stage of deployment will be, and certainly solar PV is in the mix.

"I wouldn't like to say whether or not it will or will not receive support, but it certainly is in the mix, and for that reason, we, along with Bord na Mona have been looking at the potential to deploy it across the midlands."