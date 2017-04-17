Pictures: More than half a million people turn out for Cruinniú na Cásca events nationwide
17/04/2017 - 19:05:28Back to Ireland Home
Almost 550,000 people turned out nationwide on Easter Monday for the first Cruinniú na Cásca, the large-scale free public festival.
The aim of the festivities was to celebrate culture and creativity in contemporary Irish society through a variety of live music and dance, readings and screenings, special events and more.
In addition to the events taking place across Dublin City, 31 local authorities hosted free, family-friendly Cruinniú na Cásca events in their individual counties as part of the national Creative Ireland programme.
Fantastic day out, lots of fun #Dublin #SaintStephens #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/aKsik1UN11— SPAR Baggot Mile (@SparMerrion) April 17, 2017
Good #cork day #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/IXlwYCSCZX— james.mac (@jimmee_mac) April 17, 2017
Karbunkulis Latvian Dancers bringing colour and movement to Stephen's Green for #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/CKtMR5nfhT— DAHRRGA / REOGRTG (@DeptAHG) April 17, 2017
Fairy gathering at Templemore #Cruinniú @fidgetfeetdance pic.twitter.com/dIpCz0PETJ— Tipperary Heritage (@Tippheritage) April 17, 2017
Well done to all involved in #Cruinniu, it's just fantastic! pic.twitter.com/EyHe2wEA95— Mimi (@mimi_tabes) April 17, 2017
Guided Walking Tour of Kilmallock, a walled town and 1 of the principal towns of Munster in medieval times https://t.co/aNnKbzELbV #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/APdfIk7O1k— Limerick : Arts (@LimerickArts) April 16, 2017
Our Scribblebot station was in full flight for the whole day today at #Cruinniu #edchatie #steam #art #creativity #makered pic.twitter.com/KOofN0Wda5— Make_Create_Innovate (@MCreateInnovate) April 17, 2017
Minister for Arts Heather Humphreys said, “I want to thank everyone who came out today to take part in our first Cruinniú na Casca, Ireland’s new culture day.
“This was truly a day when we came together to celebrate our creativity and the energy and diversity of Ireland today.”
RTÉ broadcast live from Cruinniú na Cásca zones throughout the day.
RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said, "We are delighted that the public has responded so positively to the first Cruinniú na Cásca.
“It has certainly turned out to be the special and unique day we hoped it would be, in Dublin and right across the country ."
Coming up on @RTERadio1 at 7pm, the last part of today's #Cruinniu concert, featuring great singers - including our audience! pic.twitter.com/tGRZ11NrVH— RTÉConcertOrchestra (@rte_co) April 17, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here