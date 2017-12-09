People should not get carried away with ’hype and spin’ of Brexit deal, says Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin says people should not get carried away with what it is calling "hype and spin" surrounding the Brexit deal.

The party has been calling for special status for the North.

The deal between the UK and EU announced on Friday includes a commitment that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland, no matter what the outcome of phase two talks.

Gerry Adams says there is still a long way to go.

He said: "We have a cautious welcome for what has been achieved, but it’s only the beginning of a process of intense negotiations which will last for the next number of years."