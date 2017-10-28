People need to know compensation entitlements go beyond air travel, says MEP

Irish air, rail, bus and boat passengers are entitled to compensation when their trips are cancelled or delayed.

Rail passengers are entitled to compensation after a delay of one hour, compared to three hours in air transport and two hours for coaches.

The European Court of Auditors is to look into how passenger rights are implemented in the EU.

MEP Brian Hayes says many people don’t realise their protection extends to most forms of transport, and not just air travel.

“It's important that citizens know they have rights, those right are enshrined in EU law, and if public transport, from coaches to trains, or even to boats, lets them down they could well have a right of compensation.

“That needs to be understood and explained to people.”