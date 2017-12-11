PE to become Leaving Cert subject from September
Secondary schools students will be able to study PE as a Leaving Cert subject from September.
It will be introduced to around 60 schools initially and will be examined for the first time in 2020.
CAO points will be awarded for performances such as swimming, rugby and jazz dance, as well as coaching skills.
There will also be a physical activity project and a written exam covering everything from sports psychology to diet and drugs.
