Pay increase for pensioners and carers expected in next month's Budget

Pensioners, lone parents, carers and children are among the groups who may get a lift in next month’s budget.

The Social Protection Minister is meeting with the Finance Minister later today to discuss her priorities for Budget 2018.

Regina Doherty says she will be fighting for a €5 a week increase in the old age pension.

"I will be fighting for pensioners but as I said to you I'm nearly going in and fighting for everybody," she said.

"There's nobody less deserving or more deserving when it comes to the social contract that taxpayers have with the Irish people. Everybody is equally deserving."