Passer-by hailed as hero as couple rescued from car in Donegal
A passer-by is being hailed as a hero after releasing two people who were in their sixties from a car that crashed into a river in County Donegal.
A man and a woman are being treated in hospital after the crash near Lifford last night.
The occupants of the car - who are both in their sixties - were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
Their injuries are not reported to be life threatening.
