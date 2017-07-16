Passer-by hailed as hero as couple rescued from car in Donegal

A passer-by is being hailed as a hero after releasing two people who were in their sixties from a car that crashed into a river in County Donegal.

A man and a woman are being treated in hospital after the crash near Lifford last night.

The occupants of the car - who are both in their sixties - were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Their injuries are not reported to be life threatening.
