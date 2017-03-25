Parents paying high fees for low-paid childcare workers, says union

Irish parents pay some of the highest childcare costs in the world, while workers in the sector earn an average of just €9.27 an hour, according to a new campaign.

Trade union IMPACT is calling for greater state investment in early education.

Union spokesperson Ciairín de Buis says the chronic underfunding of childcare here means parents, children and staff all lose out.

"Parents here pay some of the highest childcare costs in the world for services staffed by some of the lowest paid workers in Ireland," she said.

"What that means is that children don't necessarily have a guarantee of quality early education."